Weather

Chances of mixed precipitation over the weekend

Temperatures stay in the low 30s to start the week.

StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
December 25, 2021 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow on this Christmas Day. Tomorrow brings our next system with mixed precipitation chances overnight which could create some slick spots on the roads. The start of the week is much more quiet with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures remain steady in the low 30s until Wednesday when they drop back into the teens.

