Tuesday, October 11

News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Changes midweek as cold front sweeps across the region

Temperatures will warm up nicely today ahead of the cold front with afternoon temperatures peaking in the mid and upper 70s around the area.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 11, 2022 12:00 AM
Expect plenty of sunshine with a south breeze today. This afternoon will be the warmest day of the forecast as a cold front brings in much colder air in the days ahead. The cold front arrives tonight bringing a chance of showers and potentially a few thunderstorms. Temperatures stay mild tonight for this time of year and only drop to the upper 40s to start off Wednesday. Tomorrow will be much cooler and breezy. Winds will be out of the west with gusts into the mid-20s. Highs may only stay in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon. Thursday is looking cooler yet with even more wind. Gusts could peak in the 30 mph range Thursday with temperatures staying in the upper 40s. Friday will still be chilly with plenty of sunshine a noticeable breeze again.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
