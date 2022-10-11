Changes midweek as cold front sweeps across the region

Expect plenty of sunshine with a south breeze today. This afternoon will be the warmest day of the forecast as a cold front brings in much colder air in the days ahead. The cold front arrives tonight bringing a chance of showers and potentially a few thunderstorms. Temperatures stay mild tonight for this time of year and only drop to the upper 40s to start off Wednesday. Tomorrow will be much cooler and breezy. Winds will be out of the west with gusts into the mid-20s. Highs may only stay in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon. Thursday is looking cooler yet with even more wind. Gusts could peak in the 30 mph range Thursday with temperatures staying in the upper 40s. Friday will still be chilly with plenty of sunshine a noticeable breeze again.