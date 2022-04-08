Read Today's Paper Friday, April 8
Weather

Chilly and blustery today

Snow slowly moves out of the area today with warmer temperatures returning later in the weekend.

By Jared Piepenburg
April 08, 2022 12:00 AM
We'll stay mostly cloudy and blustery throughout the day ahead. A few stray snow showers may linger the first half of the day as this April system slowly moves away from the region. Sunshine returns Saturday with highs reaching just shy of 50°. We are tracking yet another April system to bring rain and then cooler temperatures next week.

Rochester Area 10 Day Forecast
StormTRACKER Weather
