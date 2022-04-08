Chilly and blustery today
Snow slowly moves out of the area today with warmer temperatures returning later in the weekend.
We'll stay mostly cloudy and blustery throughout the day ahead. A few stray snow showers may linger the first half of the day as this April system slowly moves away from the region. Sunshine returns Saturday with highs reaching just shy of 50°. We are tracking yet another April system to bring rain and then cooler temperatures next week.
Strange as it may seem, these birds fly north to colder climates when it gets too warm here.
The April storm system will move east with sunshine behind it.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the cold spring weather