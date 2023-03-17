Chilly and breezy start to the weekend

We just can’t shake that winter feeling! Temperatures will be steady in the teens today. Winds will be gusting around 30 mph, which will create wind chills near, or even below, zero degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. Few flurries, blustery, and mostly cloudy on Saturday. Chilly day again with highs in the 20s. Still breezy on Sunday but we’ll see more sun and a high closer to 30 degrees. Next week will see highs in the 40s with a chance of rain in the middle of the week.