Chilly and breezy start to the weekend

A winter feeling lasts through the weekend, more spring like next week

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

We just can’t shake that winter feeling! Temperatures will be steady in the teens today. Winds will be gusting around 30 mph, which will create wind chills near, or even below, zero degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. Few flurries, blustery, and mostly cloudy on Saturday. Chilly day again with highs in the 20s. Still breezy on Sunday but we’ll see more sun and a high closer to 30 degrees. Next week will see highs in the 40s with a chance of rain in the middle of the week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
