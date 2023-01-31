Chilly and dry work week ahead
Expect plenty of sunshine most days with crisp mornings and a few cold afternoons.
Winds will be a little breezy throughout the day ahead. Expect a south wind to pick up with gusts into the mid-20s. Highs today will only make it close to or just above 10° although this south breeze will keep us feeling much colder. Tonight won't be as cold as what we had this morning. Overnight lows stay in the mid-single digits to kick off Wednesday with highs near 20° under a sunny sky tomorrow. The breeze returns on Thursday making for another crisp day with more sunshine than clouds expected. This weekend will finally get a little warmer with highs near the freezing mark Saturday and 20s for Sunday.
All that is required is a subtle rising motion in the air or a subtle cooling of the air at cloud level.
Light snow will slide across southern parts of Minnesota and northern Iowa today with steady temperatures in the upper single digits.