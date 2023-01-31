6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Chilly and dry work week ahead

Expect plenty of sunshine most days with crisp mornings and a few cold afternoons.

By Jared Piepenburg
January 31, 2023 12:00 AM
Winds will be a little breezy throughout the day ahead. Expect a south wind to pick up with gusts into the mid-20s. Highs today will only make it close to or just above 10° although this south breeze will keep us feeling much colder. Tonight won't be as cold as what we had this morning. Overnight lows stay in the mid-single digits to kick off Wednesday with highs near 20° under a sunny sky tomorrow. The breeze returns on Thursday making for another crisp day with more sunshine than clouds expected. This weekend will finally get a little warmer with highs near the freezing mark Saturday and 20s for Sunday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
