Chilly day ahead after a frosty morning

High pressure will drift through the region to kick off this weekend. This is just a large area of stable, dry, and cool air. Temperatures look to drop to near freezing tomorrow morning, but we will warm up more Saturday afternoon. Highs tomorrow will reach near 60° with a west breeze gusting to near 20 mph. We stay clear, but it won't be as cold Sunday morning. We'll kick off the day just shy of 40° Sunday and warm into the lower and mid-60s by the afternoon. I'm seeing an increase in clouds the second half of Sunday. Early next week looks sunny and mild. We could even warm into the mid-70s by Tuesday.