Friday, October 7

Chilly day ahead after a frosty morning

We'll start off the day in the mid-30s with afternoon temperatures only hitting the upper 40s today.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 07, 2022 12:00 AM
High pressure will drift through the region to kick off this weekend. This is just a large area of stable, dry, and cool air. Temperatures look to drop to near freezing tomorrow morning, but we will warm up more Saturday afternoon. Highs tomorrow will reach near 60° with a west breeze gusting to near 20 mph. We stay clear, but it won't be as cold Sunday morning. We'll kick off the day just shy of 40° Sunday and warm into the lower and mid-60s by the afternoon. I'm seeing an increase in clouds the second half of Sunday. Early next week looks sunny and mild. We could even warm into the mid-70s by Tuesday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
