Chilly fall days ahead
Highs will stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s through the weekend.
Winds will continue to blow today. The breeze will be out of the northwest with gusts into the mid-20s throughout the day. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 40s across the area making for a very chilly Thursday.
Tonight will be cold with overnight lows dropping down near or just below freezing. The northwest breeze will stick around tomorrow with gusts again reaching into the 20s. Highs Friday through Sunday will come close to 50° with a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend. Temperatures are looking to take a dip early next week with the potential of lower 40s for highs on Monday and mid 40s Tuesday. Most days will feature a cool breeze as well.
Temperatures won't be quite as warm as yesterday and look even chillier with a northwest breeze tomorrow.