Weather
Chilly fall days ahead

Highs will stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s through the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 13, 2022 12:00 AM
Winds will continue to blow today. The breeze will be out of the northwest with gusts into the mid-20s throughout the day. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 40s across the area making for a very chilly Thursday.

Temperature timeline for Rochester today.<br/>
Tonight will be cold with overnight lows dropping down near or just below freezing. The northwest breeze will stick around tomorrow with gusts again reaching into the 20s. Highs Friday through Sunday will come close to 50° with a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend. Temperatures are looking to take a dip early next week with the potential of lower 40s for highs on Monday and mid 40s Tuesday. Most days will feature a cool breeze as well.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
