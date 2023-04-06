Chilly today through tomorrow morning before warmer temperatures arrive back in the area

We'll finish out this week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures slowly climbing to more spring-like. Highs climb into the lower 50s tomorrow with light winds under a sunny sky. Temperatures will warm even more this weekend and into next week. Highs will hit the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday with milder morning temperatures. Ridging in the upper atmosphere will nose into the region bringing even warmer air to the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. This ridge will lead to highs reaching the upper 60s and even some lower 70s for the Rochester area the first half of the work week. Later in the work week model guidance suggests a couple chances of showers and thunderstorms.