Chilly today with sunshine this weekend

Today looks chilly, partly sunny, and breezy. Winds will be out of the northwest with gusts into the lower 20s today. Winds back off tonight and look light tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a fairly pleasant one. Sunshine and highs in the lower 70s is on tap for Saturday afternoon. We stay clear Saturday night with lows close to 50° by Sunday morning. We warm up a little more by Sunday with highs topping off in the mid-70s. Winds will look fairly light all day Sunday with plenty of sunshine to close this weekend. We stay dry and mild early next week too with a little warmer air arriving midweek. Highs peak around 80° Tuesday through Thursday.