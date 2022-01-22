Chilly weekend with a couple rounds of snow
Highs will only make it into the teens today with a breeze keeping a chilly feel to the air.
Winds will be out of the northwest today with gusts into the 20s through early afternoon. Watch for a chance of snow to slide through the area this evening and overnight. Snow amounts will stay light and look to be around an inch or less here in Rochester. Sunday will be sunny and chilly with yet another chance of light snow Sunday night.
Strong eruptions in the tropics have been known to cause cooling due to large amounts of sulphur dioxide being placed into the upper atmosphere.
Winds will pick up today with a chance of snow arriving late in the day.
A modest shift could easily leave our region with more air from the southwest and with much milder and drier weather.
A chance of snow will come with Fridays slight temperature boost.