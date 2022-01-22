SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Chilly weekend with a couple rounds of snow

Highs will only make it into the teens today with a breeze keeping a chilly feel to the air.

By Jared Piepenburg
January 22, 2022 12:00 AM
Winds will be out of the northwest today with gusts into the 20s through early afternoon. Watch for a chance of snow to slide through the area this evening and overnight. Snow amounts will stay light and look to be around an inch or less here in Rochester. Sunday will be sunny and chilly with yet another chance of light snow Sunday night.

