Warm again with a chance of T-storms

Tomorrow will be a little cooler compared to today and yesterday. We warm into the lower 80s under a sunny sky for Friday. Expect lower to mid-80s on Saturday with most of Saturday and Sunday looking dry. I'm seeing our next chance of showers and storms arriving in the area on the 4th.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.