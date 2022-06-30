SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Warm again with a chance of T-storms

We'll warm into the mid and upper 80s around the area with scattered thunderstorms today.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
June 30, 2022 12:00 AM
Tomorrow will be a little cooler compared to today and yesterday. We warm into the lower 80s under a sunny sky for Friday. Expect lower to mid-80s on Saturday with most of Saturday and Sunday looking dry. I'm seeing our next chance of showers and storms arriving in the area on the 4th.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
