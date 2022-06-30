Warm again with a chance of T-storms
We'll warm into the mid and upper 80s around the area with scattered thunderstorms today.
Tomorrow will be a little cooler compared to today and yesterday. We warm into the lower 80s under a sunny sky for Friday. Expect lower to mid-80s on Saturday with most of Saturday and Sunday looking dry. I'm seeing our next chance of showers and storms arriving in the area on the 4th.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John wheeler examines the midsummer weather patterns.
The heat returns today with high temperatures topping off just shy of 90° this afternoon.
On average, our hottest time of the year is from mid-July to mid-August.
We'll warm into the lower 80s this afternoon, but watch for isolated T-storms before we finish the day.