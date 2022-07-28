Pleasant weather on the way

Today is shaping up to be the coldest day of the forecast. Highs will only hit the lower to mid-70s across the area. Winds will be a little breezy as well with gusts into the lower 20s out of the northwest today. Expect light winds and plenty of sunshine the next couple of days. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer and the sunshine and winds will make for a very pleasant day. Highs this weekend warm into the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday with even warmer temperatures forecast later next week.