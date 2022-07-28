SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
Pleasant weather on the way

Today will be a little on the cool side, but warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine are forecast to follow.

July 28, 2022 12:00 AM
Today is shaping up to be the coldest day of the forecast. Highs will only hit the lower to mid-70s across the area. Winds will be a little breezy as well with gusts into the lower 20s out of the northwest today. Expect light winds and plenty of sunshine the next couple of days. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer and the sunshine and winds will make for a very pleasant day. Highs this weekend warm into the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday with even warmer temperatures forecast later next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
