Pleasant weather on the way
Today will be a little on the cool side, but warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine are forecast to follow.
Today is shaping up to be the coldest day of the forecast. Highs will only hit the lower to mid-70s across the area. Winds will be a little breezy as well with gusts into the lower 20s out of the northwest today. Expect light winds and plenty of sunshine the next couple of days. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer and the sunshine and winds will make for a very pleasant day. Highs this weekend warm into the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday with even warmer temperatures forecast later next week.
We'll start off sunny, but this afternoon and evening will feature a chance of a few showers and thundershowers.