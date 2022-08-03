SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Chance of T-storms the first half of the day

A cold front will drop through the region this morning bringing areas of showers and thunderstorms so southeastern Minnesota.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 03, 2022 12:00 AM
The sky looks to gradually clear as we head toward midday and this afternoon. Highs will be warm with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s again today. Tonight and tomorrow are shaping up to be a little cooler. Lows tonight will hit the upper 50s by Thursday morning. Tomorrow looks sunny and pleasant. Winds will be light Thursday as highs reach the lower 80s. Our next chance of showers arrives in the area Saturday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
