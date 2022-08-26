Nice today before showers slide into the area Saturday

We stay mild tonight with temperatures dropping down close to 60° by tomorrow morning. Highs will again warm into the upper 70s around the area Saturday, but showers will be possible throughout the day. Winds will pick up south of the south with gusts reaching into the lower 20 mph range Saturday. The wind looks to continue to blow Saturday night with a breeze lingering into Sunday. There are hints of a few T-storms Sunday, but I'm leaning toward most of the day staying dry and warm. Highs to finish the weekend will warm into the mid-80s.