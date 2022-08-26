Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Nice today before showers slide into the area Saturday

Expect plenty of sunshine today with temperatures warming into the upper 70s with light winds.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 26, 2022 12:00 AM
We stay mild tonight with temperatures dropping down close to 60° by tomorrow morning. Highs will again warm into the upper 70s around the area Saturday, but showers will be possible throughout the day. Winds will pick up south of the south with gusts reaching into the lower 20 mph range Saturday. The wind looks to continue to blow Saturday night with a breeze lingering into Sunday. There are hints of a few T-storms Sunday, but I'm leaning toward most of the day staying dry and warm. Highs to finish the weekend will warm into the mid-80s.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
