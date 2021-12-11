Christmas Anonymous overcomes weather concerns

Snow didn’t keep a band of Santa’s helpers from their appointed duties in Rochester.

“Our only issue was getting clients and volunteers here,” Christmas Anonymous President Beth Kosta said as the organization’s annual gift and food distribution got underway Saturday morning.

Christmas Anonymous volunteer Mike Riester helps load gifts into vehicles Saturday morning in front of Christ United Methodist Church as the annual distribution of toys, clothing, food and other items takes place. (Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin)

A year after the group adjusted its annual distribution because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kosta said few changes were needed in the wake of a snowstorm that swept through the area Friday night.

The group returned to Christ United Methodist Church this year, where 7 inches of snow was cleared from driveways, streets and sidewalks by the time distribution started at 8:30 a.m.

Volunteer Xavier Stevermer said the work matching gift bags to cars as they pulled up in front of the church was going well, as the emerging sun helped melt some of the snow that remained on the sidewalk.

Christmas Anonymous volunteer Xavier Stevermer loads a bag of gifts into a vehicle Saturday morning in front of Christ United Methodist Church.. Nearly 500 families are expected to be helped by this year's effort. (Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin)

“I was a little concerned about making it here,” said the Lourdes High School soccer player, who was joined by his teammates in giving Christmas Anonymous a hand.

With a ride to the church, he said concerns quickly vanished.

Kosta said parents who weren’t able to make it out of their driveways in time for their scheduled pickups will have gift bags and food boxes delivered.

Volunteers Rebekah Durgin, 16, and Sofia Haakenson, 16, pack bags with toys and activities for families and people in need in Olmsted county Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

“I’ve already seen emails from people who can’t come,” she said less than an hour after the distribution began.

She said plans for potential deliveries were already in place, but Saturday’s conditions would likely add to the need.

Still, cars streamed through the church parking lots and on Fifth Avenue Southwest on Saturday morning as appreciative parents picked up donated items.

Nearly 500 families, representing a combined 1,500 children, were on the Christmas Anonymous list this year, each identified through local social services agencies.

The Rev. Jenny Cannon of Christ United Methodist Church reported Sunday that more than 415 families were able to pick up gift bags Saturday, and Christmas Anonymous volunteers planned to continue distribution efforts Sunday afternoon.

The total number of families seeking help is down this year from a seven-year high of 639 last year.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents on the list were able to shop among the various donations, picking out toys and clothes for their children.

The process shifted last year as a health precaution, and parents were asked to complete forms with their children’s ages and gender, as well as their favorite colors, toy preferences and favorite activities, providing a guide for Santa’s helpers.

“Because they are not in there shopping, they try to give us as much information as possible, so we can try to meet the child’s anticipation,” Gail Sauter, vice president of Christmas Anonymous, said of the modified practice that was continued this year.

Earlier in the week, volunteers filled bags with items intended to match each child’s wishes, as well as food baskets for the families and area seniors.

While returning to the church for a majority of the tasks is a step back toward normal for the all-volunteer effort that has been helping families for more than 50 years, Sauter said some volunteers have been cautious about returning.

“Getting some of the volunteers to come back into the church and walk through the pathway in the church to get all the items has been a challenge,” Sauter said.

Volunteers Andrea Wilson, back left, and Jessie Shekleton pack bags with toys and activities for families and people in need in Olmsted county Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

About 70 people helped bag gifts on Wednesday and Thursday, and Saturday nearly 100 were scheduled to make deliveries to vehicles on Saturday.

While donations at the weeklong Christmas Anonymous donation center were down this year, Sauter said a Dec. 4 toy drive was helpful and filled the remaining needs.

The Christmas Anonymous distribution is always on the second Saturday of December, making it one of the first in the season.

Andrea Wilson, a volunteer with Christmas Anonymous, sorts donated toys Tuesday evening, Dec. 1, 2020, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

While the group cannot accept additional toys to store for next year, Kosta and Sauter encouraged people who still want to help others to look for giving trees and donation boxes scattered throughout the region, which will help other organizations spread the holiday cheer.

As for Saturday’s effort, Kosta said she was happy to see volunteers rally past the weather concerns.

“We’re able to meet our mission and get toys to kids,” she said. “That’s what’s important.”

