Clear skies after the snow
Winds will be gusty causing some blowing snow in the morning
The snow will move out and the sunshine will return today. Winds will be gusty causing chances of blowing snow in the morning. Sunday remains sunny but warms up to the mid 30s. The work week keeps the mild temperatures with Wednesday bringing a chance of the low 50s. Conditions stay dry during the week with some decent snow melting temperatures.
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.