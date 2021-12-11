SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Clear skies after the snow

Winds will be gusty causing some blowing snow in the morning

Storm Tracker Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
December 10, 2021 11:00 PM
The snow will move out and the sunshine will return today. Winds will be gusty causing chances of blowing snow in the morning. Sunday remains sunny but warms up to the mid 30s. The work week keeps the mild temperatures with Wednesday bringing a chance of the low 50s. Conditions stay dry during the week with some decent snow melting temperatures.

Storm Tracker Team
Related Topics: WEATHERMINNESOTA
