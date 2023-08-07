Clouds clearing out today

Clouds will slowly clear out through the day today, and there will be peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will warm up to near 80F. Tomorrow looks pleasant with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s and little humidity. The next chance of rain comes on Wednesday as a weak upper-level wave moves through. This isn't looking like a drought buster, but a few showers will be around. Thursday looks dry before we are tracking the next chance of rain on Friday.