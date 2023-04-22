Clouds gradually decrease this weekend

The area of low pressure which helped to give us some precipitation over the past couple of days will linger around the Upper Peninsula of Michigan today before moving away from our region. Thus, mostly cloudy skies will be likely across southeastern Minnesota today, and breezy conditions will remain with northerly winds gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. The clouds and the winds will begin to decrease this evening, and partly cloudy skies will be likely for Sunday as an area of high pressure moves into the Upper Midwest. This area of high pressure will work to keep the weather fairly quiet through most of the work week, and temperatures will likely return back into the 50s by Monday. Another system may try to approach our region by next weekend, and in doing so it may bring some rain showers into the area.