Clouds remain today

Rain ands snow possible later this week

StormTRACKER team
By Timothy Albertson
March 13, 2023 12:01 AM

The area of low pressure which brought snow showers into our region over the weekend will continue to move off to our east. However, mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries will remain possible, especially this morning, as a surface trough swings around the western edge of the low pressure and over our region.

Decreasing clouds this evening will likely give way to partly cloudy skies overnight tonight and into the day on Tuesday.

Clouds will increase again on Wednesday ahead of our next system which appears likely to bring some rain and snow into southeastern Minnesota on Thursday and Friday. Behind that system, the weekend looks to be quiet with highs around 30°.

