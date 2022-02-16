Cloudy day with falling temperatures

A cold front makes its way across the area today and that will not only keep the clouds around but temperatures will be falling from near 30 degrees in the morning into the low 20s by the afternoon. This colder air comes on a brisk breeze from the northwest at 10-20mph to add an extra chill to the air. The cold continues tonight with lows around 5 degrees and wind chills in the single digits below zero.

Thursday will be partly cloudy but chilly with highs barely hitting the double digits. Subzero lows arrive for Friday morning but then the cold will take a break as a warm front moves in. Temps on Friday will be in the low 30s and the warm front will bring a chance of snow and a stronger breeze.