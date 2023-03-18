6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Cold and breezy to kick off the weekend

A northwest wind will stick around again today with sustained winds in the upper teens and gusts to near 30 mph.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs today will only make it to the lower 20s and with this strong northwest wind will feel much colder all day long. We start to clear out tonight and stay a little breezy. Tomorrow morning will be chilly with some single digits to wake up to. Expect plenty of sunshine and a little warmer air to filter in on Sunday. Highs tomorrow warm into the mid and some upper 30s around the southeastern part of the state. Winds will be out of the southwest tomorrow with gusts into the lower 20s. We look warmer again during the work week with temperatures peaking in the 40s most days. Watch for more rain to slide through midweek.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Chilly and breezy start to the weekend
March 17, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Pluto is no longer a planet because of a necessary definition
March 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain today with snow tonight
March 16, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
EA796281-68A2-4652-971D-973694F69B3B.jpeg
Prep
Goodhue's scoring runs dry in state semifinal loss
March 17, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
RCTC women basketball
College
NJCAA women's basketball championships: RCTC grinds it out over Riverland, heading to finals
March 17, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Stewartville, Winona Section 1AAA boys basketball championship
Prep
Stewartville boys top Winona to earn first state berth in program history
March 17, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Stewartville, Winona Section 1AAA boys basketball championship
Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Winona Section 1AAA boys basketball championship on March 17, 2023
March 17, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott