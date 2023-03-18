Cold and breezy to kick off the weekend

Highs today will only make it to the lower 20s and with this strong northwest wind will feel much colder all day long. We start to clear out tonight and stay a little breezy. Tomorrow morning will be chilly with some single digits to wake up to. Expect plenty of sunshine and a little warmer air to filter in on Sunday. Highs tomorrow warm into the mid and some upper 30s around the southeastern part of the state. Winds will be out of the southwest tomorrow with gusts into the lower 20s. We look warmer again during the work week with temperatures peaking in the 40s most days. Watch for more rain to slide through midweek.