Cold couple of days before our weather patterns shifts to a spring warmth

Temperatures will start in the lower 40s today and fall to around the freezing mark by this evening. Today will be quite blustery with a west wind sustained in the upper teens to mid-20s and gusts to near 40 mph not out of the question. We stay gusty overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s to start Thursday. Tomorrow will be a little breezy and still cool as well. Sunshine is back int he forecast tomorrow through Saturday with a gradual increase in temperatures to finish this week. Highs hit the lower 50s Friday and lower 60s by Saturday. Next week will feature highs in the 60s to even some days reaching into the lower 70s!