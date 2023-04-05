50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Cold couple of days before our weather patterns shifts to a spring warmth

The back side of this April snow storm to our north will bring strong winds and falling temperatures today with the cold sticking around into tomorrow.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will start in the lower 40s today and fall to around the freezing mark by this evening. Today will be quite blustery with a west wind sustained in the upper teens to mid-20s and gusts to near 40 mph not out of the question. We stay gusty overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s to start Thursday. Tomorrow will be a little breezy and still cool as well. Sunshine is back int he forecast tomorrow through Saturday with a gradual increase in temperatures to finish this week. Highs hit the lower 50s Friday and lower 60s by Saturday. Next week will feature highs in the 60s to even some days reaching into the lower 70s!

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
