Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cold finish to this week

Temperatures will warm into the mid-teens midday and then fall this afternoon with another cold day expected tomorrow.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 18, 2022 12:00 AM
There will be a breeze today to go with the cold Friday temperatures. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 with gusts into the lower 20s creating bitter wind chills. Tomorrow will be blustery and cold too with highs Saturday staying in the mid to upper teens. Winds could gust to near 30 mph tomorrow. I'm seeing more sunshine and not as strong of winds to close out the weekend. Sunday will warm into the upper 20s to finish this weekend. Temperatures look to get a small boost midweek as we approach the holiday. Highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the lower to mid-30s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
