Cold finish to this week

There will be a breeze today to go with the cold Friday temperatures. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 with gusts into the lower 20s creating bitter wind chills. Tomorrow will be blustery and cold too with highs Saturday staying in the mid to upper teens. Winds could gust to near 30 mph tomorrow. I'm seeing more sunshine and not as strong of winds to close out the weekend. Sunday will warm into the upper 20s to finish this weekend. Temperatures look to get a small boost midweek as we approach the holiday. Highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the lower to mid-30s.