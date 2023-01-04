Winter storm continues today

Temperatures will be mild and stay steady in the lower 30s today. The wintry mix will turn to light periods of snow. Snow continues into the evening and overnight with a chance of some of the light snow to linger around into Thursday. I'm seeing our area picking up a few inches of new snow with a lot more not far north of us. Winds will stay light today, tonight, and into tomorrow so blowing snow and reduced visibility won't be an issue do to wind. Our weather looks to settle down after tonight leaving us with relatively quiet weather for the first part of January. I'm seeing a couple snow showers Friday night and another chance of snow late next week - otherwise our weather should settle into a nice little quiet period.