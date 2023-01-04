99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Winter storm continues today

Our precipitation will start off as wintry mix and then switch over the areas of snow throughout the day ahead.

By Jared Piepenburg
January 04, 2023 12:00 AM
Temperatures will be mild and stay steady in the lower 30s today. The wintry mix will turn to light periods of snow. Snow continues into the evening and overnight with a chance of some of the light snow to linger around into Thursday. I'm seeing our area picking up a few inches of new snow with a lot more not far north of us. Winds will stay light today, tonight, and into tomorrow so blowing snow and reduced visibility won't be an issue do to wind. Our weather looks to settle down after tonight leaving us with relatively quiet weather for the first part of January. I'm seeing a couple snow showers Friday night and another chance of snow late next week - otherwise our weather should settle into a nice little quiet period.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
