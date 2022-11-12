SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Cold forecast with a chance of light snow early next week

We continue with the cold all weekend with a few flurries in the area today.

By Jared Piepenburg
November 12, 2022 12:00 AM
Winds won't be as strong as yesterday, but there will still be a little breeze out of the northwest gusting into the upper teens for our day ahead. Temperatures will only top off close to 30° this afternoon under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. I'm seeing a little more sunshine for the area with light winds on Sunday, but we'll still be cold. Highs tomorrow will close in on the freezing mark. A weak area of lower pressure will develop early in the work week which will lead to light snow showers in the region. I'm seeing a chance of that light snow to arrive in the Rochester area Monday night into Tuesday. The rest of the work week looks to stay mostly cloudy and still cold. Highs during most of this coming work week will only make it into the 20s with morning lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Related Topics: WEATHER
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
