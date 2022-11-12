Cold forecast with a chance of light snow early next week

Winds won't be as strong as yesterday, but there will still be a little breeze out of the northwest gusting into the upper teens for our day ahead. Temperatures will only top off close to 30° this afternoon under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. I'm seeing a little more sunshine for the area with light winds on Sunday, but we'll still be cold. Highs tomorrow will close in on the freezing mark. A weak area of lower pressure will develop early in the work week which will lead to light snow showers in the region. I'm seeing a chance of that light snow to arrive in the Rochester area Monday night into Tuesday. The rest of the work week looks to stay mostly cloudy and still cold. Highs during most of this coming work week will only make it into the 20s with morning lows in the teens to lower 20s.