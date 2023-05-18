Cold front brings showers later today followed by cooler temperatures

Showers look likely to stick around for part of tonight. Lows drop into the 40s with a cool day forecast for tomorrow. Highs will barely hit 60° to close out this work week making for a very chilly Friday. Winds will be out of the northwest and look to gust into the lower 20s tomorrow. Winds back off over the weekend and with plenty of sunshine should make for a couple solid days. Highs Saturday warm into the lower 70s with mid-70s expected for Sunday. By midweek next week we are back up close to 80° for a few days.