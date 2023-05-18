99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cold front brings showers later today followed by cooler temperatures

Highs will warm into the mid-70s before a cold front brings a chance of showers this afternoon.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Showers look likely to stick around for part of tonight. Lows drop into the 40s with a cool day forecast for tomorrow. Highs will barely hit 60° to close out this work week making for a very chilly Friday. Winds will be out of the northwest and look to gust into the lower 20s tomorrow. Winds back off over the weekend and with plenty of sunshine should make for a couple solid days. Highs Saturday warm into the lower 70s with mid-70s expected for Sunday. By midweek next week we are back up close to 80° for a few days.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
