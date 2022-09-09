SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Cold front set to bring cooler and wet weather

Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s before a cold front pushes through the area later today.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 09, 2022 12:00 AM
Showers and a few thunderstorms will slide into the southern and southeastern part of the state later this evening. The cold front will become almost stationary to our east over the weekend keeping us a little cloudier, cooler, and potentially wet. Expect a chance a showers through the first half of Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 60s by the afternoon. Sunday will also feature another chance of showers with highs only in the mid-60s. This weather will start to change up as we head back to work. Highs return to the 70s by Tuesday.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
