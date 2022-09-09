Cold front set to bring cooler and wet weather

Showers and a few thunderstorms will slide into the southern and southeastern part of the state later this evening. The cold front will become almost stationary to our east over the weekend keeping us a little cloudier, cooler, and potentially wet. Expect a chance a showers through the first half of Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 60s by the afternoon. Sunday will also feature another chance of showers with highs only in the mid-60s. This weather will start to change up as we head back to work. Highs return to the 70s by Tuesday.