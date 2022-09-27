Cold mornings midweek

Winds will start off light today, but will pick up some the second half of the day. A few gusts could reach the upper teens. Highs this afternoon will peak in the upper 50s under a sunny sky. Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the week. Lows will drop down into the lower 30s and a few could reach just below freezing by Wednesday morning. Winds will be lacking tomorrow and our afternoon looks to be similar in terms of high temperatures compared to today. A breeze will pick up after a chilly morning Thursday. This breeze will be out of the south and will help boost our temperatures back into the 60s by the afternoon. Friday looks like a nice and mild fall day with sunshine and highs just shy of 70°.