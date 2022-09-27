We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cold mornings midweek

A chilly airmass of high pressure will slowly push through the region making for cool fall weather.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 27, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Winds will start off light today, but will pick up some the second half of the day. A few gusts could reach the upper teens. Highs this afternoon will peak in the upper 50s under a sunny sky. Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the week. Lows will drop down into the lower 30s and a few could reach just below freezing by Wednesday morning. Winds will be lacking tomorrow and our afternoon looks to be similar in terms of high temperatures compared to today. A breeze will pick up after a chilly morning Thursday. This breeze will be out of the south and will help boost our temperatures back into the 60s by the afternoon. Friday looks like a nice and mild fall day with sunshine and highs just shy of 70°.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
Cubans prepare for Tropical Storm Ian in Havana
Weather
Florida battens down as Hurricane Ian churns northward
Residents across the state emptied store shelves of water and household items, as schools and colleges in the Tampa area and northwest Florida canceled classes through at least Thursday. The approaching storm also forced NASA to roll its giant Artemis 1 moon rocket off its Cape Canaveral lauchpad after postponing the mission for a third time.
September 26, 2022 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brendan O'Brien and Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Denver heat record exposes the long-term western drought
It is estimated from tree ring data that this may be the worst drought in this region is 1,200 years.
September 26, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A quiet start to the week
Areas of frost will be possible
September 26, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Fall snow is more likely in the western Dakotas
It is not unusual for any location in the Dakotas or Minnesota to get a little snow in October, but big October snows are far more likely out west.
September 25, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler