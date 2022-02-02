Cold settles in

The cold has arrived and it will be sticking around for the rest of the week. Today will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of only nine degrees. The wind, however, will not be as strong from the north at 5-10mph so wind chills will be in the single digits below zero. The mercury drops to seven below zero overnight with gradually clearing skies.

Thursday will look better with more sunshine but highs will still be stuck around 6 degrees in the afternoon, thankfully the wind will continue to be light. Another night with subzero lows can be expected before temperatures climb back into the teens for Friday.

The weekend is looking warmer, especially on Saturday with temps climbing close to 30 degrees before falling to near 20 degress by Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.