Cold temperatures this weekend
Warmer weather returns next week.
Today starts a cold weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the single digits. Tomorrow is slightly warmer with highs reaching the low teens. We get a big warm up to start the week with highs in the mid 20s on Monday. Tuesday brings more clouds in the area but even warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 30s.
We have had snow and rain as well as some freezing rain and sleet.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at a slightly milder pattern