Cold temperatures this weekend

Warmer weather returns next week.

By Robert Poynter
February 12, 2022 12:00 AM
Today starts a cold weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the single digits. Tomorrow is slightly warmer with highs reaching the low teens. We get a big warm up to start the week with highs in the mid 20s on Monday. Tuesday brings more clouds in the area but even warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 30s.

