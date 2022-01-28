SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Cold today but warmer this weekend

The sun won't be out much over the weekend

StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 28, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be cold with temperatures in the single digits most of the day. The weekend looks to change that with temperatures getting into the low 20s and mostly cloudy skies. The start of the week looks to be mild with highs in the low 30s and mostly sunny skies. Colder temperatures expected midway through next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

