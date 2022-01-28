Cold today but warmer this weekend
The sun won't be out much over the weekend
Today will be cold with temperatures in the single digits most of the day. The weekend looks to change that with temperatures getting into the low 20s and mostly cloudy skies. The start of the week looks to be mild with highs in the low 30s and mostly sunny skies. Colder temperatures expected midway through next week.
Blowing snow is an ideal way of getting ice crystals airborne.
