Weather

Cold today, Sunday, and Monday

Temperatures will stay frigid again today with a brief warm up expected for Saturday.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 07, 2022 12:00 AM
High temperatures will warm to near 30° Saturday as a warm front passes over the region. While temperatures will warm up nicely, winds will get a little blustery out of the south with gusts to near 30 mph. A cold front slides by Saturday night leaving us with another cold day to finish this weekend. The cold will last through Monday night before temperatures start to moderate next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

