Cold today, Sunday, and Monday
Temperatures will stay frigid again today with a brief warm up expected for Saturday.
High temperatures will warm to near 30° Saturday as a warm front passes over the region. While temperatures will warm up nicely, winds will get a little blustery out of the south with gusts to near 30 mph. A cold front slides by Saturday night leaving us with another cold day to finish this weekend. The cold will last through Monday night before temperatures start to moderate next week.
Each degree in Celsius is a more noticeable difference than each degree Fahrenheit.
The Wind Chill Index has only been in common usage since the late 1960s and early 1970s
The reality of “wind chill” is not nearly as precise as this equation looks.
The cold has set in and will last through Saturday morning with more cold early next week.