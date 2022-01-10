SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Cold today with warmer weather to follow

Highs will only make it into the lower single digits under a mostly sunny sky today.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 10, 2022 12:00 AM
The good news is this looks to be the last bitter cold day for a while. Highs will moderate nicely on Tuesday and reach near 30 ABOVE by the afternoon! Wednesday and Thursday may be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday as temperatures top off in the mid-30s both days. I'm seeing mild temperatures on Friday, but also a chance of snow as a clipper could potentially move through the region.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

