Cold today with warmer weather to follow
Highs will only make it into the lower single digits under a mostly sunny sky today.
The good news is this looks to be the last bitter cold day for a while. Highs will moderate nicely on Tuesday and reach near 30 ABOVE by the afternoon! Wednesday and Thursday may be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday as temperatures top off in the mid-30s both days. I'm seeing mild temperatures on Friday, but also a chance of snow as a clipper could potentially move through the region.
A fast-moving cold front will push through the area today, producing some rapidly changing conditions in a nine-county corridor running from Langdon down to Valley City.
Other locations were cold, but none as cold as Fargo Moorhead.