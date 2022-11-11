Cold weather has arrived and looks to stick around

Temperatures today will top off close to freezing, but there will be a northwest breeze. Winds will be sustained in the mid-teens with gusts into the mid-20s making for a bitter day to finish this work week. The breeze lasts tonight and into tomorrow. Gusts Saturday won't be as strong as today, but I'm still seeing a northwest wind gusting into the teens tomorrow. Highs both Saturday and Sunday look to peak near 30°. Most of next week will feature cold daytime highs as well. Average high temperatures this time of year are in the mid-40s. Next week I'm seeing our highs stay 10-15 degrees cooler than that with most afternoons only peaking in the upper 20s to lower 30s.