Cold weather has arrived and looks to stick around
A cold airmass of high pressure has moved out of the southern Canada and is dominating the weather for the region keeping us cold and stable this weekend.
Temperatures today will top off close to freezing, but there will be a northwest breeze. Winds will be sustained in the mid-teens with gusts into the mid-20s making for a bitter day to finish this work week. The breeze lasts tonight and into tomorrow. Gusts Saturday won't be as strong as today, but I'm still seeing a northwest wind gusting into the teens tomorrow. Highs both Saturday and Sunday look to peak near 30°. Most of next week will feature cold daytime highs as well. Average high temperatures this time of year are in the mid-40s. Next week I'm seeing our highs stay 10-15 degrees cooler than that with most afternoons only peaking in the upper 20s to lower 30s.