SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cold weather has arrived and looks to stick around

A cold airmass of high pressure has moved out of the southern Canada and is dominating the weather for the region keeping us cold and stable this weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 11, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Temperatures today will top off close to freezing, but there will be a northwest breeze. Winds will be sustained in the mid-teens with gusts into the mid-20s making for a bitter day to finish this work week. The breeze lasts tonight and into tomorrow. Gusts Saturday won't be as strong as today, but I'm still seeing a northwest wind gusting into the teens tomorrow. Highs both Saturday and Sunday look to peak near 30°. Most of next week will feature cold daytime highs as well. Average high temperatures this time of year are in the mid-40s. Next week I'm seeing our highs stay 10-15 degrees cooler than that with most afternoons only peaking in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Europe's climate is warming faster than ours
Global climate models are predicting warming rates to increase in our region in the next few decades.
November 10, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking showers and thunderstorms before the cold arrives
A cold front will sweep across southern Minnesota the first half of the day bringing a chance of thunderstorms and falling temperatures.
November 10, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: In cold weather, wind can be a pain
Hypothermia is a lot more likely in windy weather.
November 09, 2022 11:46 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Cedar Waxwing and Crabapples.PNG
Weather
Weather Gallery November 9
Scenes from around the region reflecting just how incredible the weather can be in this area.
November 09, 2022 09:07 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler