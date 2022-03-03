Colder Thursday, rain and a wintry mix this weekend

Yesterday's cold front will knock temperatures down into the upper 20s today but it will be snow-free and there will be some breaks in the clouds. The wind will be light as well so wind chills will not be a factor with this cooler air.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and a warm front will increase temperatures into the mid-30s to near 40 degrees. This front will bring rain showers to the region by Friday night, mixing in with some sleet and potentially freezing rain as temperatures will dip below freezing by Saturday morning.

Temperatures climb into the mid-40s on Saturday with rain likely and there may even be a few rumbles of thunder before a cold front knocks temps back down Saturday night, changing any rain shower back over to a light snow shower by Sunday morning.