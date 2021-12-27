Colder temperatures this week
Tuesday brings our next chance of snow accumulation.
Today will be mostly sunny but winds will help drop our temperatures to the low 20s by the afternoon. Tuesday brings our next chance of accumulating snow and freezing rain that could impact travel. Wednesday conditions dry up but temperatures drop to the single digits for the day. The end of the week stay cold and mostly cloudy.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.