Weather

Colder temperatures this week

Tuesday brings our next chance of snow accumulation.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
December 27, 2021 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly sunny but winds will help drop our temperatures to the low 20s by the afternoon. Tuesday brings our next chance of accumulating snow and freezing rain that could impact travel. Wednesday conditions dry up but temperatures drop to the single digits for the day. The end of the week stay cold and mostly cloudy.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

