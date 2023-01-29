Colder temperatures continue

Expect partly cloudy skies for today as an area of high pressure takes control of our regional weather. With this area of high pressure, cold temperatures will continue across southeastern Minnesota this afternoon as highs will likely only reach to around 5° during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight will help to get temperatures down to around -5° to -9°, but if the clouds become thicker then temperatures may not drop as low; should the skies remain mostly clear, it is possible for temperatures to go a few degrees lower.

Regardless, temperatures on Monday will likely be a bit cooler with highs right around 0° and overnight lows on Monday night around -10°. Temperatures will increase back into the lower-20s on Wednesday, only to drop back into the teens for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will then likely rise back into the 20s for the weekend.