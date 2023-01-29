STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Colder temperatures continue

Otherwise expect a quiet next couple of days

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
January 29, 2023 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Expect partly cloudy skies for today as an area of high pressure takes control of our regional weather. With this area of high pressure, cold temperatures will continue across southeastern Minnesota this afternoon as highs will likely only reach to around 5° during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight will help to get temperatures down to around -5° to -9°, but if the clouds become thicker then temperatures may not drop as low; should the skies remain mostly clear, it is possible for temperatures to go a few degrees lower.

Regardless, temperatures on Monday will likely be a bit cooler with highs right around 0° and overnight lows on Monday night around -10°. Temperatures will increase back into the lower-20s on Wednesday, only to drop back into the teens for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will then likely rise back into the 20s for the weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Light snow today as cold returns to the region
Light snow will slide across southern parts of Minnesota and northern Iowa today with steady temperatures in the upper single digits.
January 28, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Keep wind chill in mind during this cold stretch
Some people believe that wind chill is just hype and that only the temperature and wind speed should be reported.
January 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Falling temperatures today with the cold returning this weekend
Temperatures will warm to near 30° this morning before falling back into the teens by this evening's drive home.
January 27, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Same old thing; it gets colder then it warms up
Weather is always changing from one side of average to the other.
January 26, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler