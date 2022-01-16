Colder temperatures later this week
The end of this weekend brings snow chances
Today will be cloudy with chances of light afternoon snow. The week starts off mild with highs getting to the mid 30s Tuesday. The cold returns Wednesday with highs dropping to the single digits. This will last to the end of the week but conditions stay dry for the area.
Air pressure patterns across a region indicate areas of sinking or rising air, which is directly related to weather.
A brief warm up to start the week will be followed by more cold.
Inclement weather proceeded throughout much of the day, with an expected 6 to 10 inches of snowfall from the storm being expected by the time the storm started tapering off in Kandiyohi County on Friday evening.
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.