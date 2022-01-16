SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Colder temperatures later this week

The end of this weekend brings snow chances

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 16, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

Today will be cloudy with chances of light afternoon snow. The week starts off mild with highs getting to the mid 30s Tuesday. The cold returns Wednesday with highs dropping to the single digits. This will last to the end of the week but conditions stay dry for the area.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: Air pressure is fundamental to forecasting
Air pressure patterns across a region indicate areas of sinking or rising air, which is directly related to weather.
January 15, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A cold start to the weekend
A brief warm up to start the week will be followed by more cold.
January 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Winter Storm Izzy 1
Weather
Winter Storm Izzy brings new snowfall to region
Inclement weather proceeded throughout much of the day, with an expected 6 to 10 inches of snowfall from the storm being expected by the time the storm started tapering off in Kandiyohi County on Friday evening.
January 14, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Mike Moore
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Jan. 14
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 14, 2022 06:47 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher