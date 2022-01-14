SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Colder temperatures to start the weekend

Snow today will be replaced with sunshine tomorrow.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 14, 2022 12:00 AM
Snow will be steady throughout the day today and winds coming out of the east. The snow will end tonight with accumulations about 2-4 inches. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the teens. More clouds come into the picture Sunday and highs increase into the low 20s. The start of next week will continue the cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 20s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

