Colder weather after the rain and snow

Temperatures warm back up this weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Robert Poynter
February 15, 2023 12:00 AM
The snow ends this morning but the wind sticks around resulting in dropping temperatures to the low twenties. Thursday is mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the low twenties as well. Friday brings more sunshine and temperatures start an upswing. When the weekend rolls around highs get back into the 40s with sunshine.

Related Topics: WEATHER
