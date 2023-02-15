Colder weather after the rain and snow
Temperatures warm back up this weekend.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The snow ends this morning but the wind sticks around resulting in dropping temperatures to the low twenties. Thursday is mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the low twenties as well. Friday brings more sunshine and temperatures start an upswing. When the weekend rolls around highs get back into the 40s with sunshine.
The claim of LRC is that a pattern sets up each year in the fall, and this pattern can be used to track the weather over the ensuing year.