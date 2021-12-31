SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Coldest day for the forecast landing on New Year's Day

We'll warm into the lower 20s today, but the bitter cold arrives later tonight.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 31, 2021 12:00 AM
Make sure you remember to bring a coat, hat, and gloves if you are heading out on the town for New Year's Eve. Temperatures will quickly fall tonight with a frigid outlook for Saturday. New Year's Day looks to stay below zero with bitter wind chills expected as well. Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday with cold highs again. I'm seeing a brief break from the cold lasting Monday through part of Wednesday before more cold arrives in the region.

