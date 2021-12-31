Coldest day for the forecast landing on New Year's Day
We'll warm into the lower 20s today, but the bitter cold arrives later tonight.
Make sure you remember to bring a coat, hat, and gloves if you are heading out on the town for New Year's Eve. Temperatures will quickly fall tonight with a frigid outlook for Saturday. New Year's Day looks to stay below zero with bitter wind chills expected as well. Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday with cold highs again. I'm seeing a brief break from the cold lasting Monday through part of Wednesday before more cold arrives in the region.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.