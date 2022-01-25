SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Coldest day of the week

Don't be fooled by the sunshine, it is bitterly cold today and the wind won't do us any favors

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
January 25, 2022 12:00 AM
Plenty of sunshine for this Tuesday but it is going to be bitterly cold with a high of only -1 degree in Rochester. It won't even feel that warm however as a brisk northwest wind at 5-15mph will add even more chill to the air. Frigid wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees are expected today and tonight when lows will fall into the teens below zero under a mainly clear sky.

Wednesday will be marginally better in the afternoon with highs climbing into the teens as the wind increases from the southwest to usher in 20s and more cloud for Thursday.

