Cookie cutter weather forecast this week

Grab the shades this week and brace yourself for the same weather day in and day out. Winds will be out of the south and southeast and really don't look at all that strong over the next multiple days. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine each day with highs around 87°. An area of lower pressure looks to develop this weekend. This low is forecast to slide out of the Dakotas on Saturday and bring a chance of thunderstorms to our area later Saturday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday. This low may change up our weather pattern leading to a little cooler temperatures and a few more chance of precipitation heading into next week.