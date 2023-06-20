Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cookie cutter weather forecast this week

Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s today through Friday with generally light winds and more sunshine than clouds.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Grab the shades this week and brace yourself for the same weather day in and day out. Winds will be out of the south and southeast and really don't look at all that strong over the next multiple days. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine each day with highs around 87°. An area of lower pressure looks to develop this weekend. This low is forecast to slide out of the Dakotas on Saturday and bring a chance of thunderstorms to our area later Saturday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday. This low may change up our weather pattern leading to a little cooler temperatures and a few more chance of precipitation heading into next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
