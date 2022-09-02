Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Cool Labor Day weekend ahead

We'll warm up nicely today, but a cold front will bring a chance of showers later today and cooler temperatures for the rest of the holiday weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 02, 2022 12:00 AM
A south wind will blow for a while today with gusts topping off in the 20s. Once the cold front swings through our winds will shift to the north and northwest drawing in cooler air which will stick around all weekend. Our high temperatures tomorrow will be around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than today! Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the lower to mid-70s around the area. The rest of the holiday weekend will stay dry with plenty of sunshine. Labor Day will feature light winds, sunshine, and highs peaking in the upper 70s.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
