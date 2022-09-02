Cool Labor Day weekend ahead

A south wind will blow for a while today with gusts topping off in the 20s. Once the cold front swings through our winds will shift to the north and northwest drawing in cooler air which will stick around all weekend. Our high temperatures tomorrow will be around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than today! Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the lower to mid-70s around the area. The rest of the holiday weekend will stay dry with plenty of sunshine. Labor Day will feature light winds, sunshine, and highs peaking in the upper 70s.