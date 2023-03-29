Cool today with breezy and wet days to finish this work week

After a quiet and cold one today, our weather will start to change with a slower moving low pressure system sliding into the region tomorrow. This next system will bring a chance of rain and maybe a little snow late Thursday with most of the precipitation turning to rain Thursday night into Friday. This system looks strong enough we could even have a few embedded thundershowers within the rain Friday. The cold air will wrap into this system Friday night leading to a chance of our rain turning to rain and snow mixed together and potentially some periods of snow very early into Saturday. Clouds will decrease on Saturday with a dry second half of the day. Highs hit the upper 30s Saturday afternoon with a shot at mid and upper 50s around the area on Sunday!