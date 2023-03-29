99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cool today with breezy and wet days to finish this work week

Expect a chilly day with decreasing clouds and high temperatures struggling to hit the freezing mark this afternoon.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

After a quiet and cold one today, our weather will start to change with a slower moving low pressure system sliding into the region tomorrow. This next system will bring a chance of rain and maybe a little snow late Thursday with most of the precipitation turning to rain Thursday night into Friday. This system looks strong enough we could even have a few embedded thundershowers within the rain Friday. The cold air will wrap into this system Friday night leading to a chance of our rain turning to rain and snow mixed together and potentially some periods of snow very early into Saturday. Clouds will decrease on Saturday with a dry second half of the day. Highs hit the upper 30s Saturday afternoon with a shot at mid and upper 50s around the area on Sunday!

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
