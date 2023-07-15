Cooler air arriving back in the region early next week

Expect plenty of sunshine today with a few more clouds moving in later Sunday. There are hints of an isolated shower or thunderstorm both days this weekend, but I wouldn't cancel any outdoor plans. Most of the weekend will likely stay dry. Highs will warm to the upper 70s Sunday afternoon with mid-70s possible for highs on Monday. Expect a couple cooler starts to our mornings early next week as well with morning temperatures in the lower 50s possible for a couple of days. I'm not seeing a whole lot in terms of July heat next week with most days peaking near or just above 80°. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives around Wednesday into Thursday.