Cooler air arriving back in the region early next week

Temperatures will warm nicely today into the lower and mid-80s around the area, but highs may not make it out of the 70s tomorrow.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Expect plenty of sunshine today with a few more clouds moving in later Sunday. There are hints of an isolated shower or thunderstorm both days this weekend, but I wouldn't cancel any outdoor plans. Most of the weekend will likely stay dry. Highs will warm to the upper 70s Sunday afternoon with mid-70s possible for highs on Monday. Expect a couple cooler starts to our mornings early next week as well with morning temperatures in the lower 50s possible for a couple of days. I'm not seeing a whole lot in terms of July heat next week with most days peaking near or just above 80°. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives around Wednesday into Thursday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
