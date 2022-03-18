Cooler Friday with a chance of rain

A large area of low pressure is passing well to our south today but that will bring even cooler temperatures topping out in the low 40s on this Friday. That storm system will also bring plenty of cloud cover across southern Minnesota and a chance for some rain showers in the southwest today.

Any shower exits and skies will start to clear overnight with lows falling just below freezing to kick off the weekend. Warmer temps are still expected with plenty of sunshine for a really pleasant weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-50s with 60s returning for Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.