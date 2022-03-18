Read Today's Paper Friday, March 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Cooler Friday with a chance of rain

Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s today with rain possible in the southwest.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
March 18, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

A large area of low pressure is passing well to our south today but that will bring even cooler temperatures topping out in the low 40s on this Friday. That storm system will also bring plenty of cloud cover across southern Minnesota and a chance for some rain showers in the southwest today.

Any shower exits and skies will start to clear overnight with lows falling just below freezing to kick off the weekend. Warmer temps are still expected with plenty of sunshine for a really pleasant weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-50s with 60s returning for Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild weather continues into the weekend
The sunshine will make a return as well.
March 17, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Weather Graphics.JPG
Weather
Tracking the spring thaw
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler discusses late March weather
March 16, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Snow Clover.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for March 16, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
March 16, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Water takes many forms in the atmosphere
If you can see water hanging in the air, it must be made of water droplets or ice crystals, and so is not water vapor.
March 16, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler