We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, October 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cooler temperatures for Sunday

Cool temperatures continue for a few days

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
October 16, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be present in our region today as an area of low pressure sets up across the Great Lakes region. For now, it appears as though our region will miss out on any precipitation from this system, but the clouds and cooler temperatures will be present. An area of high pressure will take control over our region through the first half of the forecast, allowing for mostly clear skies by the time we get to Monday Night and continuing through Thursday. As for temepratures, highs today will likely be in the mid-40s and breezy conditions will continue. Heading into the overnight tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-20s, and then highs in the mid to upper-30s for Monday. Temperatures on Monday Night will try to drop into the upper-teens for most places, but then temperatures will begin a general warming trend through the remainder of the work week with highs reaching the mid to upper-50s by the end of the work week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Weather memories are a poor way to gauge climate change
The situation is different in the High Arctic where warming has been much more significant and noticeable.
October 15, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
The breeze continues through the weekend in southeastern Minnesota
Temperatures will be a little warmer this afternoon, but a northwest breeze kicks in Sunday keeping us chilly to finish the weekend.
October 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: NASA did not actually blow up an asteroid
And that asteroid was not actually headed toward Earth.
October 14, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking rain and snow across Minnesota
Snow showers will transition to areas of light rain and some snow as we move throughout the day ahead.
October 14, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg