Cooler temperatures for Sunday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be present in our region today as an area of low pressure sets up across the Great Lakes region. For now, it appears as though our region will miss out on any precipitation from this system, but the clouds and cooler temperatures will be present. An area of high pressure will take control over our region through the first half of the forecast, allowing for mostly clear skies by the time we get to Monday Night and continuing through Thursday. As for temepratures, highs today will likely be in the mid-40s and breezy conditions will continue. Heading into the overnight tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-20s, and then highs in the mid to upper-30s for Monday. Temperatures on Monday Night will try to drop into the upper-teens for most places, but then temperatures will begin a general warming trend through the remainder of the work week with highs reaching the mid to upper-50s by the end of the work week.