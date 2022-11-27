SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cooler temperatures on the way

A few snow showers will be possible

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
November 27, 2022 12:01 AM
A surface ridge of high pressure to our west will try to keep a large area of low pressure from bringing anything more than a few clouds into our region today. However, temperatures will not be as mild this afternoon as cooler air continues to move in from the northwest. This will place our highs in the mid-30s with breezy conditions.

Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies in the region with highs rebounding back into the lower-40s during the afternoon.

Another system will approach our region as we head into Tuesday and this appears to be enough to bring some snow showers back into our region for Tuesday and Tuesday Evening. Afterwards, quiet conditions will be likely in our region through the middle part of the work week.

