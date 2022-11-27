Cooler temperatures on the way

A surface ridge of high pressure to our west will try to keep a large area of low pressure from bringing anything more than a few clouds into our region today. However, temperatures will not be as mild this afternoon as cooler air continues to move in from the northwest. This will place our highs in the mid-30s with breezy conditions.

Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies in the region with highs rebounding back into the lower-40s during the afternoon.

Another system will approach our region as we head into Tuesday and this appears to be enough to bring some snow showers back into our region for Tuesday and Tuesday Evening. Afterwards, quiet conditions will be likely in our region through the middle part of the work week.