Cooler weather on the way

We will continue our streak of warm sunny weather today with highs in the low 80s. Friday unfortunately will be our last warm day with highs near 80 degrees. This is because a cool down with rain chances move in this weekend with highs in the upper 50s for Saturday. Sunday gets even cooler with highs in the mid 40s and chances of rain and wintry mix. We start the following week with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.